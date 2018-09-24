UK Football Notebook: Monday News & Notes
Two Cats honored by SEC; Game slot assigned for UK game at Texas A&M
For the second time this season, Kentucky's Josh Allen and Bunchy Stallings have been honored by the SEC for their play in a big win by the Wildcats.
Allen was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Stallings earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors coming off their dominant performances in UK's 28-7 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field.
The UK duo also captured their respective league honors after the Cats' Week 2 win at Florida.
Stallings, a senior from McComb, Miss., helped UK rush for 229 yards against Mississippi State's highly touted defensive unit. He was credited with 21 blocks at the point of attack and four knockdown blocks, grading out at 93 percent on the night.
He is part of an O-Line unit that has paved the way to the Cats ranking 11th nationally in rushing yards at 269 per game. UK junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who had 165 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday against Mississippi State, has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate. (See below.)
Led by Allen, Kentucky's defense turned in its best performance of the Mark Stoops era against Mississippi State. The Cats held the Bulldogs to only seven points and 201 total yards. Their opponent entered the game averaging 587 yards and 50 points per game.\
Allen, a senior outside linebacker, recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. He was particularly disruptive late in the game, recording a TFL, drawing two MSU penalties, sacking the quarterback and forcing an errant throw that turned into a UK interception when the outcome was still in doubt.
The UK defense allowed no points and only 53 yards in the second half.
Allen, a preseason candidate for both the Bednarik and Butkus awards, now leads all active SEC players with 17.5 career sacks and 26 tackles for loss. He is within striking distance of Oliver Barnett's school record of 26 career sacks from 1986-89.
No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) returns to action Saturday at Kroger Field against South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC).
VEGAS RECOGNIZES SNELL AMONG HEISMAN HOPEFULS
For the first time this season, Kentucky's Benny Snell has received some national attention as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate.
Coming off his 165-yard, four-touchdown performance against No. 14 Mississippi State, Snell was listed among players with the top odds to win the award by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Snell is listed as an 80:1 pick after Week 4 of the college football season with 13 other players ahead of him.
Alabama's sensational sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the leading contender at this point, according to @LVSuperBook, with 2:3 odds.
Snell has rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries this season, averaging 6.21 yards per attempt. He currently ranks third nationally at 135 rushing yards per game.
On Saturday against Mississippi State, he became the first player in program history to have two games with four touchdowns and broke Randall Cobb's school record for TDs (39).
Snell currently ranks fourth on UK's all-time rushing list with 2,964 yards, needing only 32 to tie Rafael Little for third place and 872 to break Sonny Collins' school record.
Tua Tagovailoa increases gap to win Heisman & Benny Snell makes biggest jump in new Heisman odds via @LVSuperBook:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2018
Tagovailoa 2/3
Haskins, Murray 5/1
Grier 6/1
Taylor 15/1
McSorley, Milton 20/1
Dillon, Love 30/1
Fromm, Herbert, Lock, Swift 50/1
Snell 80/1
GAME SLOT ASSIGNED FOR CATS' TRIP TO COLLEGE STATION
The SEC announced on Monday that UK's Oct. 6 game at Texas A&M will be 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET on either espn2 or the SEC Network.
Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off a 45-23 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in a game that was much more competitive than the final score suggests. The Aggies will face Arkansas this week leading up to the UK matchup.
Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher is now the boss in College Station. He had UK head coach Mark Stoops on his defensive staff with the Seminoles.
It will mark the first meeting between the Cats and Aggies in football since A&M joined the league in 2012.
📺 times and networks set for games on October 6: https://t.co/vswqiKUetR pic.twitter.com/NI9ECq80zN— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 24, 2018