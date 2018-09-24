For the second time this season, Kentucky's Josh Allen and Bunchy Stallings have been honored by the SEC for their play in a big win by the Wildcats.

Allen was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Stallings earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors coming off their dominant performances in UK's 28-7 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

The UK duo also captured their respective league honors after the Cats' Week 2 win at Florida.

Stallings, a senior from McComb, Miss., helped UK rush for 229 yards against Mississippi State's highly touted defensive unit. He was credited with 21 blocks at the point of attack and four knockdown blocks, grading out at 93 percent on the night.

He is part of an O-Line unit that has paved the way to the Cats ranking 11th nationally in rushing yards at 269 per game. UK junior running back Benny Snell Jr., who had 165 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday against Mississippi State, has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate. (See below.)

Led by Allen, Kentucky's defense turned in its best performance of the Mark Stoops era against Mississippi State. The Cats held the Bulldogs to only seven points and 201 total yards. Their opponent entered the game averaging 587 yards and 50 points per game.\

Allen, a senior outside linebacker, recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. He was particularly disruptive late in the game, recording a TFL, drawing two MSU penalties, sacking the quarterback and forcing an errant throw that turned into a UK interception when the outcome was still in doubt.

The UK defense allowed no points and only 53 yards in the second half.

Allen, a preseason candidate for both the Bednarik and Butkus awards, now leads all active SEC players with 17.5 career sacks and 26 tackles for loss. He is within striking distance of Oliver Barnett's school record of 26 career sacks from 1986-89.

No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) returns to action Saturday at Kroger Field against South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC).