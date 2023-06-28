For the sixth consecutive time, Kentucky has finished among the nation's Top 20 schools in the Learfield Directors' Cup rankings.

The Wildcats finished 18th in the 2022-23 rankings with seven UK teams posting Top 10 finishes in their sports.

“We’re gratified by the consistency of performances by our athletes, coaches, and staff in achieving another year in the top 20,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement released by the school.

“At the same time, our student-athletes have continued success in the classroom – school records this year for graduation rates, total number of graduates, and total number of Academic All-Americans, along with extending our streak of 22 consecutive semesters of a department-wide 3.0 grade-point average."

Only 10 athletic departments among 363 Division I institutions have earned a Top 20 finish in each of the last six years -- UK, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Texas, and UCLA.

Stanford finished the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Ohio State, Virginia, and Florida. The SEC led all Division I conferences with eight institutions in the Top 25 – Florida (5th), Tennessee (6th), Georgia (7th), LSU (9th), Alabama (12th), Arkansas (13th), Kentucky (18th) and Texas A&M (24th).

This year, 16 of Kentucky's 22 eligible teams reached postseason play and scored points toward the final Directors’ Cup tally.

The rifle team led the way with a third-place national finish. UK also got top-20 finishes from men’s tennis (fifth); women’s outdoor track & field (sixth); gymnastics (seventh); baseball; volleyball and men’s soccer (ninth); men’s basketball and women’s indoor track and field (17th); and women’s swimming & diving and men’s indoor track & field (19th).

The Directors’ Cup began in 1993-94. The best nine finishes in school history have been under Barnhart, all of which have come in the last 10 years of standings.

*****

UK HISTORY IN THE DIRECTORS' CUP STANDINGS:

1993-94: 37th place

1994-95: 46th place

1995-96: 32nd place

1996-97: 26th place

1998-99: 49th place

1999-2000: 70th place

2000-01: 37th place

2001-02: 36th place

2002-03: 50th place

2003-04: 45th place

2004-05: 35th place

2005-06: 33rd place

2006-07: 45th place

2007-08: 36th place

2008-09: 34th place

2009-10: 29th place

2010-11: 36th place

2011-12: 29th place

2012-13: 25th place

2013-14: 11th place

2014-15: 22nd place

2015-16: 26th place

2016-17: 10th place

2017-18: 17th place

2018-19: 14th place

2019-20: no standings because of pandemic

2020-21: 12th place

2021-22: 9th place

2022-23: 18th place