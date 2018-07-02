Kentucky has finished in the Top 30 of the Director's Cup standings for the seventh consecutive season.

The UK athletics department closed out the 2017-18 season by placing 17th in the nation, the third-best ranking in school history. The Wildcats have posted their six best finishes in the 25-year history of the Director's Cup under the direction of AD Mitch Barnhart.

Fourteen of UK’s 22 varsity teams reached NCAA play to score points toward UK’s Directors’ Cup tally. Rifle led the way by winning the second national championship in program history, while women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, volleyball, gymnastics, men’s basketball and softball all posted top-10 finishes of their own.

Kentucky placed sixth among SEC schools.

Last season, UK posted a program-best 10th place overall finish and ranked second in the SEC.

Stanford was the winner of this year's Director's Cup. The Cardinal recorded four national championships this year -- men's soccer, women's soccer, women's swimming and diving, and women's tennis -- while compiling a dozen Top 10 finishes.

The Pac-12 and SEC led all conferences with three institutions each finishing in the top-10: Stanford (1st), UCLA (2nd) and USC (4th) in the Pac-12 and Florida (3rd), Georgia (8th) and Texas A&M (10th) in the SEC.