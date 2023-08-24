Kentucky finalized its non-conference basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The Wildcats will play 13 games out of conference, including nine at Rupp Arena, one on the road, and three neutral-site matchups.

Several marquee matchups highlight the slate, including a date with Kansas in Chicago as part of the Champions Classic on Nov. 14, an ACC/SEC Challenge clash with Miami on Nov. 28 at Rupp Arena, a trip to Atlanta to play North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16, and a Feb. 10 home game against Gonzaga.

Kentucky will also play its annual in-state rivalry game against Louisville on Dec. 21 at the Yum Center.

John Calipari's squad will open the home slate at Rupp Arena against New Mexico State on Nov. 6. As part of the three-game Wildcat Challenge, UK will face Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 10, Stonehill on Nov. 17, and Saint Josephs on Nov. 20

UK also has home contests against Marshall (Nov. 24), UNC-Wilmington (Dec. 2) and Illinois State (Dec. 29) along with a matchup against Penn at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 9.

In SEC play, the Cats will take on permanent home-and-away opponents Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt along with playing Arkansas and Mississippi State twice in the regular season. Along with those five teams, Kentucky will host Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Missouri and travel to Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

The final league slate, along with television networks and game times will be announced at a later date.



