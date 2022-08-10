UK-Dominican Republic Player Analysis
Kentucky opened up a four-game summer swing in the Bahamas with a 108-56 thrashing of the Dominican Republic National Team. The Wildcats took a 43-25 lead into the half and mashed the gas pedal fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news