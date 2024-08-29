PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UK DL commit Nicholas Smith off to stellar senior start

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's coaching staff is probably feeling pretty good about its ability to develop very long players on the defensive line.

Calvin Taylor was believed by many to be too long, too tall to make a quality SEC defensive lineman, but that's exactly what he was in Lexington. Now the Cats have Deone Walker terrorizing opponents in the backfield.

That probably helps explain Kentucky's interest in defensive lineman Nicholas Smith, a commit from Loganville (Ga.) Walnut Grove who has been on board with the Cats since June.

The three-star prospect now checks in at 6'6, 295 pounds, so it's entirely possible that he looks more like Walker by the time he gets to college.

Kentucky's coaches have often prioritized length on the defensive line and that's what Smith brings in spades.

Through two games Smith has been fantastic for Walnut Grove and the production backs it up. Walnut Grove is 2-0 and has been dominant. Smith, one of many senior leaders on the defense, has 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, five hurries, and an interception.

Below you can watch many of his highlights from the 2023 season when he was a junior and not as big as he currently is.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTc5NTQzNTcvNjU0ZmFlZWIzNDQ5MDQwYjljM2Y5 NzVhJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
