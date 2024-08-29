Kentucky's coaching staff is probably feeling pretty good about its ability to develop very long players on the defensive line.

Calvin Taylor was believed by many to be too long, too tall to make a quality SEC defensive lineman, but that's exactly what he was in Lexington. Now the Cats have Deone Walker terrorizing opponents in the backfield.

That probably helps explain Kentucky's interest in defensive lineman Nicholas Smith, a commit from Loganville (Ga.) Walnut Grove who has been on board with the Cats since June.

The three-star prospect now checks in at 6'6, 295 pounds, so it's entirely possible that he looks more like Walker by the time he gets to college.

Kentucky's coaches have often prioritized length on the defensive line and that's what Smith brings in spades.

Through two games Smith has been fantastic for Walnut Grove and the production backs it up. Walnut Grove is 2-0 and has been dominant. Smith, one of many senior leaders on the defense, has 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, five hurries, and an interception.

Below you can watch many of his highlights from the 2023 season when he was a junior and not as big as he currently is.