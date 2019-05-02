News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 06:53:59 -0500') }} football Edit

UK defensive back target will narrow list soon

Vzvrzovgphhktnqihliu
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky now has one cornerback on board in the 2020 class. That's Andru Phillips of Mauldin, S.C. But the Wildcats are looking for more help in the secondary and one of the players the staff seems...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}