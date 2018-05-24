According to records of Fayette County police bookings, Kentucky defensive back Marcus Walker was arrested yesterday on drug trafficking charges.

Walker was arrested at 1157 Unity Drive in Lexington on Wednesday.

A former high three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Walker has struggled to get on the field as a member of Kentucky's defense although he has been a regular contributor on special teams. He was a member of the Class of 2015 and is a native of Florida.

Walker faces three charges:

- Buying or possessing drug paraphernalia;

- Trafficking marijuana (> 5 lbs);

- Trafficking a controlled substance (> or = 4 grams of cocaine)

It was Walker's first offense on the latter two more serious charges.