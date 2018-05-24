Ticker
UK defensive back Marcus Walker arrested on drug charges

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

According to records of Fayette County police bookings, Kentucky defensive back Marcus Walker was arrested yesterday on drug trafficking charges.

Jrod7438qolbnickxovx
Marcus Walker (UK Athletics)

Walker was arrested at 1157 Unity Drive in Lexington on Wednesday.

A former high three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Walker has struggled to get on the field as a member of Kentucky's defense although he has been a regular contributor on special teams. He was a member of the Class of 2015 and is a native of Florida.

Walker faces three charges:

- Buying or possessing drug paraphernalia;

- Trafficking marijuana (> 5 lbs);

- Trafficking a controlled substance (> or = 4 grams of cocaine)

It was Walker's first offense on the latter two more serious charges.

