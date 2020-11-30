CatsIllustrated - UK cornerback Kelvin Joseph opts out to focus on draft hopes

UK cornerback Kelvin Joseph opts out to focus on draft hopes
Just hours after Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops praised his team for having no players choose to opt out of a difficult season for the Wildcats, a player has chosen to end his season prematurely.
Sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who leads UK with four interceptions and is tied for second nationally in that category, will not play in the Cats' regular-season finale against South Carolina on Saturday at Kroger Field or a potential bowl game as he focuses on the NFL Draft.
The transfer from LSU made his announcement via Twitter on Monday night after meeting with Stoops earlier in the day.
On his weekly radio call-in show, Stoops said Joseph expressed an interest in remaining with the team for its final games but did not wish to play for fear of an injury that could sidetrack his NFL Draft hopes.
According to Stoops, he told Joseph that he would support the decision to enter the draft and do anything he could to help him in that regard but could not have an able-bodied player remaining at practice or on the sidelines during the final games.
Freshman Carrington Valentine, who has been playing in a reserve role this season, is listed No. 2 behind Joseph on the UK depth chart this week.