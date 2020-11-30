CatsIllustrated - UK cornerback Kelvin Joseph opts out to focus on draft hopes

Just hours after Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops praised his team for having no players choose to opt out of a difficult season for the Wildcats, a player has chosen to end his season prematurely.

Sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who leads UK with four interceptions and is tied for second nationally in that category, will not play in the Cats' regular-season finale against South Carolina on Saturday at Kroger Field or a potential bowl game as he focuses on the NFL Draft.

The transfer from LSU made his announcement via Twitter on Monday night after meeting with Stoops earlier in the day.