Tuesday brought an update to the Rivals250 and both Kentucky commitments in the rankings rose up the charts.

Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman safety Martels Carter Jr rose from No. 87 to No. 80 overall in the Rivals100. He remains the No. 1-ranked player in Kentucky and the only Wildcat commitment inside the Rivals100 rankings. Miami, Tennessee, and Auburn were among the other schools that pursued Carter.

Carter is rated the No. 7 safety prospect in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.com.

The second highest-ranked UK commit in the new Rivals250 is running back Marquise Davis, who rose 10 spots from No. 213 to No. 203. Rivals ranks him the No. 12 running back in the 2025 class nationally and the No. 12 player in Ohio.

UK has other four-star commitments outside the Rivals250 from receivers Quintin Simmons and Ja'kayden Ferguson, defensive back Andrew Purcell, EDGE defender Cedric Works, and defensive linemen Javeon Campbell and Kalen Edwards.

Notably, in-state defensive line prospect Javeon Campbell has been bumped from three to four-stars as well.

Kentucky has 17 commitments and the No. 29 class in the nation according to Rivals.com. There's still room to rise in the rankings as only six teams ranked ahead of UK have fewer commitments.