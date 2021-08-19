UK commits in action: Week 1

Football is almost here.

NFL preseason games are getting cranked up. College football is right around the corner.

High school action is approaching soon as well, and that means UK's one dozen commitments are preparing for one last hurray at the prep level.

Here are the games featuring UK commitments this weekend.

Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit at Henry County, 8/20 (7 p.m.)

Four-star Kentucky commits and twin brothers Destin and Keaten Wade lead Summit in its defense of a 2020 state 5A championship. In that title game last year Destin scored three touchdowns from his quarterback position. He impressed behind center at a UK camp this summer. Keaten is a 2021 High School Butkus Award preseason nominee.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller at Lakota East, 8/20 (7 p.m.)

Kentucky tight end commitment Josh Kattus begins his last season of high school football tomorrow evening. He's gotten a lot of work this summer as the Ohio athletics association lifted most restrictions on work in helmets during the summer. Archbishop Moeller built some positive momentum at the end of the season but are looking to bounce back from a losing season.

Lakota West (Ohio) at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier, 8/20 (7 p.m.)

St. Xavier always has some talented players so it will be a fun showcase for four-star Kentucky defensive back commitment Alex Afari and his Lakota West teammates. This will be a good test for Afari and Lakota West's defense. St. Xavier has several Power 5 caliber upperclassmen on the roster including Duke tight end commit Max Klare, Duke offensive line commit Brian Parker, and Air Force offensive line commitment Cameron Collins.

Charlestown (Ind.) at Silver Creek, 8/20 (7 p.m.)

Silver Creek is the first opponent for Kentucky offensive line commitment Kiyaunta Goodwin and his Charlestown, Ind., teammates. The Rivals100 offensive tackle may not be tested this week as Silver Creek does not appear to have FBS prospects.

Danville (Ky.) Boyle County at Tates Creek, 8/21

Kentucky legacy and kicker commitment Jackson Smith debuts as a senior against Tates Creek to kick the weekend off.

Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central at Henry Clay (Ky.), 8/20 (8:30 p.m.)

In a matchup of interest for some across the Commonwealth four-star UK offensive line commitment Grant Bingham takes on Henry Clay out of Lexington. Johnson Central returns a lot of key pieces from last year's team and is expected to have a strong squad.

Corbin (Ky.) vs Christ School, 8/20 (8:15 p.m.)

Treyveon Longmire is one of those players who seems like he has been where he is for a decade. That's because he first made an impact as a freshman in some high profile moments. Tomorrow his senior season kicks off.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb vs Buford (Ga.)

This is the most interesting test of the week for a Kentucky commitment. North Cobb corner and UK commit Andre Stewart will be facing off against Stanford quarterback commitment Ashton Daniels. Buford is also home to Rivals100 athlete and Florida commitment Isaiah Bond, recent Alabama commitment and four-star athlete Jake Pope (7 receiving TDs last year), and Boston College commitment CJ Clinkscales. If Stewart has a big game against a team like that it could be his best opportunity at a fourth star.

- Austin (Tex.) Akins and Kentucky offensive line commitment and legacy Nikolas Hall begin their season on 8/27, next Friday, against Elgin.

- Tylertown, Miss., and UK receiver commitment Jordan Anthony begin their season on 8/28 on the road against Copiah Lincoln Community College.

- Middletown, Dela., and UK defensive line commitment Tomiwa Durojaiye begin their season on 9/10 against Meade. Upper Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern seasons tend to begin later on the calendar.