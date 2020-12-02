UK commit gains fourth star, another takes a dip
If you followed how Kentucky's Class of 2021 commitments fared on the field for much of this fall then you probably won't be too surprised to find out which Wildcat added his fourth star this week....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news