Mason Hazelwood earned his first win of the season, tossing six shutout innings on Tuesday in Kentucky's 7-0 win over Morehead State.

Hazelwood (1-1), a sophomore left-hander from Mercer County, allowed only one hit and struck out seven batters in the impressive performance at Kentucky Proud Park. Cole Ayers and Hunter Rigsby capped the shutout with three innings of strong relief out of the UK bullpen.

It was the third shutout of the season for the Wildcats, who had just one last season.

Kentucky (15-10) bounced back from a tough weekend sweep at the hands of No. 13 Texas A&M by jumping on the Eagles for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Dalton Reed and Elliott Curtis had RBI grounders in the opening frame to get the Cats off to a good start.

Javon Shelby had two of UK's six hits on the night. It marked the team-high 10th multi-hit game of the season for the junior outfielder from Lexington. Ryan Shinn, Coltyn Kessler, Breydon Daniel and Reed also had hits for the Cats. Austin Schultz walked twice and scored a pair of runs.

Four Morehead State errors in three innings helped UK plate five unearned runs and hurt the Eagles' pitching staff.

The Cats return to action Thursday in the first of a three-game series against No. 4 Georgia at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.