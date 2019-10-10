Kentucky became the first school, Power Five or otherwise, to offer two Class of 2021 prospects who aren't likely to forget the Wildcats' early belief in them.

Stow (Ohio) Stow-Munroe Falls wide receiver Dalen Stovall and Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge cornerback Kenneth Beard are two of the most recent prospects to land offers from Kentucky with both announcing the news on social media.

Stovall is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver who has also played some outside linebacker at the high school level. He will be recruited by Vince Marrow as an Ohio prospect and told Cats Illustrated that UK staffer Frank Buffano had told him of UK's offer.

In the course of letting Stovall know he had an offer, Buffano told the 2021 receiver that he likes his size and considers him a playmaker who deserved the opportunity.

Louisville and Cincinnati are among the other schools that have shown early interest in Stovall.

Beard, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback, has been recruited by UK assistant coach Michael Smith, who heads the program's recruiting efforts in the state of Tennessee. He carries a 4.1 grade point average and is an all-region defensive back.