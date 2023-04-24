Kentucky has officially announced its long-rumored participation in another high-profile summer basketball event.

The Wildcats will be representing the United States at the 2023 GLOBL JAM in Toronto. In conjunction with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, UK was invited to take on teams from Canada, Germany, and Africa in an Under-23 round-robin tournament July 12-16 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“We’re so appreciative of the NABC and Canada Basketball for the invitation to participate in the GLOBL JAM,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the program. “They have put together a field full of talented and tough teams that will begin to help us prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing us with another special trip for not only our team but for our fans as well."

“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”

Kentucky’s connection to Canada is strong with former Wildcats Jamaal Magloire (1997-2000), Trey Lyles (2015), Jamal Murray (2016), Mychal Mulder (2016-17) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018) all playing in Lexington before moving on to NBA careers.

Fans looking to cheer on the Wildcats across the border can secure a Team USA Gold Pack, which includes access to all of UK’s round robin games, as well as the gold medal championship game. GLOBL JAM tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster starting at less than $20 per session for two games.

A full game schedule, broadcast information and additional details will be provided at a later date.



