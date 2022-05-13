UK Basketball announces hiring of new S&C coach

The Kentucky basketball program announced the hiring of a new strength and conditioning coach on Friday.

Brady Welsh will be leading the day-to-day fitness and performance of the Wildcats following the departure of Rob Harris, who spent the last six seasons in that position on John Calipari's staff.

Welsh served in the same role with Purdue basketball during the 2021-22 season. He also served as the contact for creating a new performance center for basketball, including a nutrition center and sports science efforts.

“I cannot overstate my excitement to join the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program and immerse myself in the Lexington community," Welsh said in a statement released by UK. "Being a part of one of the sport’s premier programs under the leadership of a Hall of Famer in Coach Calipari was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Big Blue Nation, let’s get to work!”

Prior to his time at Purdue, Welsh was the Director of Basketball Sports Performance at Temple University. Before spending two seasons with the Owls, Welsh worked for two years at the IMG Academy where he was responsible for the programming, delivering, and scheduling for the basketball programs.

“We’re excited to have Brady Welsh join our family,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Brady brings a wealth of experience in an area that is critical to the development of our players both for their long-term benefit and for the immediate success during the season. He specializes in creating plans for everyone based on their needs and has worked with some of the best players in the game. I know he will be a valuable asset to our players both on and off the court.”

Welsh began his career as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Illinois. He was tasked with the supervision of team workouts and guided and implemented nutrition for athlete performance.

He earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science from Eastern Illinois in 2015, where he also competed in golf during his time with the Panthers. Welsh has been an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist since 2015.