UK Baseball gets boost with return of two veteran pitchers

The Kentucky baseball team got some good news Wednesday when it was announced that pitchers Sean Harney and Daniel Harper will return to the Wildcats for the 2022 season.

Harney and Harper were two of the Cats' most reliable pitchers this season and will bring strong experience to the mound as fifth-year seniors. Both received overtures from MLB clubs prior to this week's draft but elected to return for one more year of SEC competition to improve their stock.

Harney, who transferred to UK from UMass prior to the 2021 season, opened the year as the Cats' closer. He recorded six saves before moving to the rotation after an injury to Mason Hazelwood. He posted a 3-2 record and a 3.69 ERA with 58 strikeouts and just 17 walks. Opponents batted just .248 against the Massachusetts native.

Harper led the Cats with 23 appearances this season as the staff's most trusted arm out of the bullpen. The Kansas native went 4-1 with a 4.35 ERA, striking out 30 batters over 31 innings of work while holding batters to a .239 average. He has 74 career appearances in a UK uniform.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Sean and Daniel back for another season,” UK coach Nick Mingione said. “Both are extremely talented and proven arms that provide leadership and experience to our pitching staff.”

Kentucky will return all three weekend starters, its most experienced bullpen arm, and a group of sophomores who showed promise during the 2021 season. The Cats have also picked up a handful of talented arms via the transfer portal, leading to high expectations for the pitching staff in 2022.



