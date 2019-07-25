Kentucky Baseball will have a pair of new faces in the dugout next season.

Head coach Nick Mingione formally announced the hiring of assistant coaches Dan Roszel and Will Coggin on Thursday.

Roszel, who will serve as UK's new pitching coach after the departure of Jim Belanger to Florida State, comes to Lexington from East Carolina. He boasts a strong background of developing pitchers, including MLB All-Star Chris Sale and 10 other big-leaguers during his 19 years of experience.

Since 2013, seven of Roszel’s players have made their MLB debuts, including Seth Maness and Heath Hembree (2013), Mike Wright and Shawn Armstrong (2015), Jeff Hoffman, Richard Bleirer and Jharel Cotton (2016).

“Dan is exactly what we were looking for,” Mingione said in a statement released by UK. “He has a track record of winning, he’s committed to helping student-athletes win all areas of their lives, and he’s a proven developer of Major League Baseball pitchers. He’ll be an invaluable resource for our program.”

The Pirates finished among the national Top 50 in ERA seven times under Roszel. That was an area of concern for the Cats coming off a season which saw them post a 5.10 ERA (12th in the SEC) despite the presence of first-round MLB Draft pick Zack Thompson on the staff.

Coggin will join the UK staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing Roland Fanning. He previously worked with Mingione at Mississippi State and has been a part of five conference championship teams in nine years of coaching.

“I’m ecstatic to welcome Will to Kentucky,” Mingione said. “I watched his transition from player to coach first hand and then his evolution into one of the elite recruiting coordinators in the country.

“He’s a winner. He’s won at every step of his career: he’s been to Omaha as a player, he won multiple conference championships while coaching at St. Johns River State College and the SEC title at Mississippi State. He was an integral part of the success we enjoyed in Starkville and will be an indispensable piece of reaching our goal at Kentucky of reaching Omaha.”

Coggin was a staff member on the 2016 MSU club that won the SEC championship, was a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and saw 11 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.



