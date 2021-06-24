UK Athletics leaders chime in on Governor's NIL executive order

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday allowing student-athletes in the Commonwealth to receive fair compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness with drastic changes looming on the horizon for the NCAA.

Many other states had already adopted legislation ahead of the NCAA's changes set to be active on July 1, but Kentucky had lagged behind, putting its institutions and student-athletes at a potential disadvantage.

The move was embraced by UK's athletic leadership.

“Today’s executive order from the Governor provides us the flexibility we need at this time to further develop policies around Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)," UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement released by the school. "We are appreciative of that support as it is a bridge until such time as state and/or federal laws are enacted.

"The landscape of college sports is now in the midst of dramatic and historic change – perhaps the biggest set of shifts and changes since scholarships were first awarded decades ago. What won’t change is our core and most important principle – the well-being and development of our student-athletes, while they are at UK and, as importantly, in preparing them for success in life, on whatever path they choose.

"We are extremely well-positioned to help our student-athletes navigate this new and complex terrain. Much of what we need to do to support students in terms of NIL – through The Kentucky Road initiative -- has been in place for some time. We have a strong foundation, which we will now work to build on.”

Barnhart will participate in a virtual press conference on Friday to further elaborate on UK's plans for the changes facing college athletics.

Some of Kentucky's high-profile head coaches also chimed in on the subject Thursday.

“We are entering into an exciting age in college athletics," UK men's basketball coach John Calipari said. "At the University of Kentucky, we have always put student-athletes first and today’s executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear – who I want to thank for making this a priority – will empower universities across the state to support their young men and women better than ever.

"Whether we are talking about name, image, and likeness, lifetime scholarships, financial literacy, health and wellness, or player welfare, student-athletes have been at the center of every decision at Kentucky."

Added UK head football coach Mark Stoops: "“Supporting our student-athletes is at the center of Kentucky Athletics and today’s announcement is another step in that direction. Name, image, and likeness issues are at the forefront of college athletics and we appreciate Governor Beshear helping us address current needs while long-term solutions are being developed on the national level. Our established principles of educational excellence, athletic success, and personal development have us well-positioned as the NIL process begins.”

You can read more about The Kentucky Road initiative here:

https://ukathletics.com/news/2019/10/15/general-uk-unveils-the-kentucky-road

https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/6/16/general-uk-athletics-affirms-commitment-to-student-athletes-through-the-kentucky-road.aspx



