CatsIllustrated - UK announces plans for Pro Day, Big Blue Madness

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted one of Kentucky fans' favorite events, but the Wildcats will march ahead with Big Blue Madness.



The annual celebration marking the start of a new college basketball season will be held virtually this year with the Cats working out at Memorial Coliseum for an SEC Network broadcast. The event will take place at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 20 and span 90 minutes.

It will mark the first time that UK has held Madness at Memorial Coliseum, the original home of the festivities, since 2004.

Kentucky's Pro Day for NBA scouts will be held on Nov. 12 and will also be televised by the SEC Network. Those workouts, which will include combine-like testing, 3-v-3 scrimmaging, and 5-v-5 scrimmaging, will begin at 7 p.m. ET from Memorial Coliseum.

Fans will not be permitted at either event due to safety protocols.

The Cats are set to enter their 12th season under head coach John Calipari. It's a particularly intriguing year for UK, which has only one player (forward Keion Brooks Jr.) back on the roster after playing last season.

Kentucky signed another No. 1 recruiting class that features three 5-star players and three 4-star players to go along with a trio of high-profile transfers.

The season is slated to tip off on Nov. 25.