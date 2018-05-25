The home of the Kentucky Wildcats will be getting yet another facelift after the 2018-19 season.

University officials announced Friday that upper-level chairback seating and new club areas will be added to Rupp Arena, which has served as home of UK basketball since the 1976-77 season. The renovations are part of the new lease agreement that was reached in December 2016 and formalized earlier this year.

The work will begin at the conclusion of next season and will result in total seating capacity decreasing from approximately 23,000 to 20,500.

"Rupp Arena has long been hallowed ground, home to the greatest tradition in college basketball and the best fans in the world," UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement released by the school. "We are in the midst of an effort to make one of the most special venues in all of sports even better with chair-back seating in the upper level and new club areas, answering feedback we have heard often from our fans.

"We are excited share preliminary details about these upgrades and look forward to providing more information as we move forward."

Chairback seating in the upper arena will be featured on the sidelines in sections 211-17 and sections 228-234.

A new season ticket selection process will begin with the 2019-20 season.

Club areas for season-ticket holders will also be introduced for the first time, which will allow fans to enjoy amenities before, during and after games, although the zones will not have a view of the game. Memberships will initially be offered to season ticket holders based on K Fund priority ranking.

This next phase of Rupp renovations comes on the heels of the addition of a new center-hung scoreboard, ribbon boards, new sound system and lighting that have created a more dynamic game experience at the arena.



