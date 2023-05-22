The long-speculated addition of John Welch to the Kentucky basketball coaching staff was officially announced by the program on Monday.

Welch, a longtime veteran of the NBA sidelines, brings a highly respected resume to John Calipari's staff.

“John Welch has been involved in every level of basketball and been an important part of the development of NBA careers for guys like Carmelo (Anthony), Pau Gasol, DeMarcus Cousins, Blake Griffin and Brook Lopez,” Calipari said in a statement released by UK. “He loves the game and will be a tremendous asset to our young players and our staff."

The Kentucky head coach also noted that Welch has worked closely for decades with Vance Walberg, who developed the dribble-drive offense that Calipari has often employed during his time in Lexington. This year's top-rated recruiting class is considered to be a strong fit for the system.

"With the strength of our guards and perimeter players we need to get back to that style of play," Calipari said. "John will be involved heavily in our offensive strategy and will be our lead coach in on-court player development. We’re excited to have him join our program.”

Welch has worked with coaches such as Doc Rivers, George Karl, Jason Kidd, Hubie Brown, Jerry Tarkanian, and Seth Greenberg during a career that spans both the college and pro ranks over 30 years.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Kentucky basketball program,” Welch said. “I look forward to working with Coach Cal and his tremendous coaching and support staff. Helping players grow and develop has always been my passion as a coach, and I can’t wait to get in the gym with our team this summer. It is an honor to become a part of Big Blue Nation’s proud basketball tradition and have the opportunity to assist in the continued success of the premier program in college basketball.”

In his last NBA role, he was a part of the Los Angeles Clippers staff that advanced to the playoffs twice, including moving on to the Western Conference semifinals in 2020.

Prior to his stop in Los Angeles, he spent time with the Sacramento Kings (2015-16), where he coached former UK stars Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Rajon Rondo. He was also a part of staffs with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-15), Denver Nuggets (2005-13) and Memphis Grizzlies (2002-05).

Welch spent seven years as an assistant to Tarkanian at Fresno State before moving on to the NBA in 2002. He was with Greenberg at Long Beach State in 1995.

He began his collegiate playing career at Nevada before concluding it at UNLV where he was a part of a squad that went 33-5.

Welch is married to his wife, Jean. The couple has two children, a son, Riley, who was a two-year letterwinner for the Wildcats and just concluded a stint as a grad assistant on Calipari’s staff in 2022-23. Welch and his wife also have a daughter, Haley, who works for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.