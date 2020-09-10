CatsIllustrated - UK announces football gameday plan

Kentucky unveiled its protocol plan for home football games this season on Thursday.

Based on recommendations from the CDC and other government officials in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wildcats' five games at Kroger Field will feature approximately 12,000 seats for fans, roughly 20 percent of capacity. The stadium typically seats 61,000.

The UK press release noted that plans were subject to change depending on public health developments, but season-ticket holders will have options available to attend games.

Kentucky will play Ole Miss (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 10), Georgia (Oct. 24), Vanderbilt (Nov. 14), and South Carolina (Dec. 5) at Kroger Field as part of the revamped 10-game SEC-only schedule for 2020.

The UK Ticket Office and K Fund will be communicating with season-ticket holders to provide options beginning Thursday evening. Due to the significant reduction in ticket inventory, season tickets will not be issued for this fall, and all prior seat locations will be deferred to the 2021 season.

Current season ticket holders who wish to attend games during the 2020 season will have the opportunity to purchase priority single-game tickets through an online selection process. Blocks of tickets will be limited to either two or four fans.

Suite and Lexus Loge seating will remain as a season ticket, and those account holders will be contacted directly by the K Fund Office to confirm their intentions for the 2020 season. Suites will be limited to a maximum of 10 persons or 20 percent, whichever is greater.

Season-ticket holders who choose to not attend games this season will be presented with donation, credit, and refund options, including the opportunity to convert all or a portion of their season ticket investment to a charitable gift in support of UK Athletics and the new Ev’ry Wildcat Fund.

All fans will be required to wear face coverings at games and observe social-distancing rules. Concessions will be handled by no-cash transactions. No RVs or tailgating will be permitted this season. A complete list of the new gameday regulations will be available soon at the UK Athletics Gameday website.



