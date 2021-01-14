CatsIllustrated - UK announces addition of hoops transfer Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky on Thursday formally introduced Oscar Tshiebwe as a new member of the basketball program.

Tshiebwe, who as the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, recently announced via social media that he was transferring from West Virginia to UK.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward will join the Wildcats immediately but will not be eligible for competition until the 2021-22 season.

“Kentucky just felt like the perfect place for me,” Tshiebwe said in a statement released by UK. “I love the way they play, the coaches’ players-first approach, and just how Kentucky felt like home to me. I’m looking forward to coming in and helping the team this year in practice and I can’t wait to compete for Big Blue Nation.”

Tshiebwe, a native of the Congo, played in 31 games last season for West Virginia. He averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, shooting 55.2% from the field and 70.8% at the free-throw line. He also used his 7-foot-5 wingspan to average 1.0 blocked shot per game while altering many others as the Mountaineers' rim protector.

It was a chance for UK and Tshiebwe to reunite.

“We recruited Oscar two years ago and absolutely fell in love with his effort, his energy and his desire to improve,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Oscar has a rare combination of strength and skill with tremendous length, not to mention he’s a wonderful kid. There is no question his time at West Virginia was well spent playing for a terrific coach and friend in Bob Huggins.

"Oscar won’t be able to play for us this season but we’re looking forward to getting him here and be a part of this culture. He will really help us in practice.”

Prior to his stint at West Virginia, Tshiebwe was considered a five-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports. He was a McDonald’s All American after leading Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage, Pa., to a 27-3 record and the Pennsylvania 6A state title as a senior.

Tshiebwe was off to another solid start this season, averaging 8.5 points on 52.3% shooting in addition to 7.8 rebounds. In his last game, on Dec. 29, he recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes.

He will be the fourth newcomer to the 2021-22 team. Kentucky previously signed highly rated forwards Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins and guard Nolan Hickman during the fall signing period. All three players are consensus four- or five-star prospects and all are ranked in the top 50 by at least one major national recruiting service.