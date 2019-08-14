The Rivals100 and Rivals250 for the 2020 class have been updated over the past couple of days, with the Rivals.com network's analysts having deliberated following team and regional camps, the Five-Star Challenge and other events.

Here's what Kentucky fans should know.

Five-star defensive tackle commit Justin Rogers of Oak Park, Mich., keeps his five-star ranking and holds mostly steady at No. 14 overall in the class, dropping just a few spots. Rogers was previously reevaluated to account for his altered position forecast, from offensive guard to defensive tackle, and is still regarded as an elite prospect.

Four-star Kentucky defensive line commitment Samuel Anaele dropped 16 spots to No. 111 overall, with the move displacing him from the Rivals100 and down into the Rivals250.

The No. 79 player in the updated Rivals100 is East St Louis, Ill., safety Antonio Johnson, who visited Kentucky early this year and recently went on record indicating he would like to officially visit UK.

Kentucky is still pursuing four-star defensive end Tyler Baron, the No. 102 player in the class, although he is widely regarded to be a heavy Tennessee lean.

Kentucky is still involved with Chattanooga, Tenn., defensive end Jay Hardy, who held mostly steady at No. 137 in the class.

UK is still in touch with four-star cornerbacks Andre Seldon (No. 209) and Enzo Jennings (No. 214), but they are committed to Michigan and Penn State, respectively. Jennings was one of the big droppers in this round of ranking changes, falling 92 spots overall.

Lexington, Ky., native and Clemson offensive tackle commitment Walker Parks moved up one spot to No. 56 in the class and Alexandria, Ky., tight end and Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer moves up 13 spots to No. 58.

Former Kentucky defensive tackle commitment Lamar Goods checks in at No. 216 in the class. He is committed to Florida.

Four-star Kentucky offensive tackle commitment John Young and four-star Wildcat quarterback pledge Beau Allen remain outside the Rivals250.

Following the rankings, there have been some changes to overall team point totals in the Rivals.com team rankings. With just 14 commitments, Kentucky's class is now ranked No. 24 in the nation.