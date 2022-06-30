UK and the new 2024 Top 20
Rivals.com's updated and expanded 2024 basketball rankings are out. The number of slots have been increased from 70 to 125, but as usual Kentucky fans aren't concerned with the bottom rung of the l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news