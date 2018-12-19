Go premium with a new annual subscription to Cats Illustrated, get $99 in gear from the Rivals Fan Store!

On Wednesday, Kentucky's football program added three-star defensive back Taj Dodson to the fold.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside is ranked the No. 68 player in the Peach State and is the No. 48 player at his position nationally. His 5.7 Rivals Rating is a tenth of a point off a four-star ranking.

Cats Illustrated sources indicated on Tuesday that Dodson had narrowed his choices to Kentucky and Syracuse.

Dodson officially visited Syracuse on December 7th and was in Lexington on his official visit to UK this past weekend. That was not his first trip to UK.

Dodson, a first team all-state selection, was recruited by Kentucky assistant coach Matt House.

Duke, Baylor, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Missouri, USF, UCF, West Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech were among the many other schools that had offered Dodson in addition to UK and Syracuse.



