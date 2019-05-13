The situation looks a little less dire today, now that Troy's Sawyer Smith has announced he will be a grad transfer with the Wildcats.

When Gunnar Hoak announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State, it left a big void behind Terry Wilson on Kentucky's 2019 football depth chart.

Excited to announce that I'm going to spend my last seasons as a Graduate Transfer at THE University of Kentucky!! Words can't begin to explain how proud my family and I are to be apart of the #BBN @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/b223Ixk3td

Smith, a three-star (5.5 RR) recruit from the Class of 2016, attended Cantonment (Fla.) Tate in high school.

Smith saw extensive playing time for the Trojans during the 2018 season, completing 144 of 229 passes (62.9%) for 1,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran the ball 74 times for 191 yards and a score.

Smith completed 18 of 25 passes for 181 yards, a touchdown and a pick during the 2016 season as a true freshman for the Troy football program.

At Troy, Smith played for former UK offensive coordinator Neal Brown but also current Wildcat linebackers coach Jon Sumrall.

He appears to be the odds-on favorite to enter fall camp as the No. 2 quarterback on Kentucky's depth chart after Wilson.

Kentucky also returns Walker Wood and adds Nik Scalzo and Amani Gilmore behind center this summer.