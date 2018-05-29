UK a finalist for another Michigan football prospect
Is Steven Clinkscale doing it again?
One recruiting class after he successfully spearheaded the charge for Michigan prospects DeAndre Square and Marquan McCall, UK's recruiting lead in The Great Lakes State has the Wildcats set up nicely there again.
Cats Illustrated has reported on Kentucky's spot on four-star safety Marvin Grant's short list. Recently we reported that Kentucky was on defensive end Michael Fletcher's narrowed-down list.
Now another prospect in Michigan is listing UK as a finalist.
This time it's River Rouge, Mich., defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect self-proclaimed as "The Nigerian Nightmare."
Thank you for All the support throughout this process! I thank god for blessing me and taking me this far, after long talks and consideration with my coaches and family these are my top schools. *Recruitment Still Open* pic.twitter.com/Ul2ItPimQ5— Ruke Orhorhoro (@D1ruke) May 29, 2018
The disclaimer at the end of Orhorhoro's tweet seems to indicate this is a list of current favorites rather than finalists, necessarily.
Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Clemson all appear to be on level footing or that has to be the assumption until Orhorhoro says otherwise.
Orhorhoro visited Kentucky about two months ago and after that trip he told Cats Illustrated that the visit "went great," with the highlight being the sincerity of the coaching staff and how they made him feel at home in Lexington.