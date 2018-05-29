Is Steven Clinkscale doing it again?

One recruiting class after he successfully spearheaded the charge for Michigan prospects DeAndre Square and Marquan McCall, UK's recruiting lead in The Great Lakes State has the Wildcats set up nicely there again.

Cats Illustrated has reported on Kentucky's spot on four-star safety Marvin Grant's short list. Recently we reported that Kentucky was on defensive end Michael Fletcher's narrowed-down list.

Now another prospect in Michigan is listing UK as a finalist.