Kentucky basketball players are making big decisions about their futures. Lots of them.

Sahvir Wheeler has already announced that he's going into the transfer portal and Antonio Reeves plans to gather feedback from NBA franchises before having to make a final decision on what to do before the May 31 deadline.

On Wednesday, 7-foot freshman Ugonna Onyenso entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Onyenso's decision makes a big man from the transfer portal even more of a priority. While there has been no talk of a Lance Ware transfer, Kentucky's other big men could be considering a future elsewhere or at the next level as well.

With a 7'5 wingspan Onyenso was coveted as a prospect for his rim protection ability, which has long been a key ingredient for John Calipari in constructing some of his better Kentucky teams.

The freshman from Nigeria averaged 6.9 minutes, 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and one block in his 16 games.

He was an impactful player in some of UK's early season games, such as when he scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds with three blocks in a win against Duquesne, or when he had seven points and 10 rebounds in a win over North Florida. As SEC play heated up, and against the better non-conference teams on the schedule, Calipari was reluctant to take Tshiebwe out of the game and Onyenso wasn't the top option to steal minutes for him in those games.

Rivals.com ranked Onyenso the No. 37 player and a four-star prospect regardless of position coming out of high school. Many other high-major programs including UCONN, Kansas, Maryland, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Providence, and Texas Tech had offered, in addition to many others.