In what could best be described as a hectic day, Ugonna Onyenso capped things off by hiring an agent and announcing that he is declaring for the NBA Draft as first reported by Jonathan Givony.

"I'm ready to go to the next level," Onyenso told ESPN. "I'm not thinking about coming back to play college basketball. I'm 100% focused on the NBA."

"I want the NBA to know that I am a big that can shoot the ball," Onyenso continued. "I am not just a defensive player. It's not only about blocking shots with me. I did what I needed to do to help the team, but I don't think anyone saw what I am capable of doing. I am excited to show people that . My ability to shoot, put the ball on the floor and create for myself. My goal is to get better these next couple of months, and be confident in everything I need to do in this process."

Onyenso averaged 3.2 points over 40 games during his two seasons at Kentucky. Those numbers grew to 3.6 points and 4.8 rebounds last season in 18.6 minutes of player per game. He also blocked 2.8 shots per game in 2023-24. He started 14 games this past year.

Onyenso is listed at 7-0, 247 pounds. The center out of Nigeria also has a wingspan of 7-foot-4.

Obviously, Onyenso was recruited by, and played for John Calipari who left for Arkansas last week. He has yet to speak with new head coach, Mark Pope. But he told Givony that he isn't looking for follow Coach Cal to the Razorbacks either.

"As of today, I don't plan on entering the transfer portal," Onyenso said. "I feel like I am ready for the NBA. I haven't met with Mark Pope, I only spoke on the phone with him three days ago. I'm ready to go to the next level and show what I can do, but I'm not closing any doors."

Pope and Big Blue Nation got a better idea of what needs to be replaced after a busy Monday. It began with a de-commitment from 2024 five-star guard, Boogie Fland, who said Kentucky would still be on his list of options. Freshman center, Aaron Bradshaw, announced he would be transferring to Ohio State after hitting the transfer portal earlier. Zvonimir Ivisic also made it official that he would be transferring, and following Calipari to Arkansas.

Adou Thiero announced recently that he would be entering the portal while still keeping Kentucky under consideration. Joey Hart has entered the transfer portal as well. Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards have also entered the NBA Draft.

Besides Fland, Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance, and Somto Cyril have also de-committed from their National Letter of Intent to Kentucky. Billy Richmond and Travis Perry still have not made a final decision, although Perry is widely expected to stay with the Cats.

Now Wildcats fans everywhere await the final verdict from freshman sensation, Reed Sheppard, and Jordan Burks.