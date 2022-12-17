NEW YORK -- Mick Cronin likened it to an old-school Big East game, more bloodbath than basketball at times.

John Calipari concurred, even tried to warn his team in advance.

For Kentucky fans, it just felt all too familiar.

UCLA held Kentucky scoreless for the final 4:31 on Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic, pulling away late against the offensively-challenged Wildcats for a 63-53 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The No. 16 Bruins improved to 10-2 on the season with their seventh straight victory and second impressive showing of the week after blasting No. 20 Maryland 87-60 on Wednesday in Landover, Md.

No. 13 Kentucky (7-3) posted season-lows of 32.8% from the field, 38.5% from the free-throw line, and 18 turnovers in their third loss against a marquee opponent in four games this season.

"When they started bullying us a little bit, the game slipped," Calipari said of the Cats falling behind by as many as 13 points in the first half. "... We missed every shot, every free throw, had 18 turnovers, and still had a chance to win because we fought (back)."

Kentucky never could get over the hump in the second half, thanks to its worst offensive night of the season. The Cats went 10-of-33 from the field, 3-of-12 from the 3-point arc, and 3-of-7 at the free-throw line in the second half. The finished 5-of-13 at the so-called "charity stripe" for the game.

"You can't go 5-for-13 at the free-throw line and win," Calipari said.

UCLA got a game-high 19 points from swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. and 15 apiece from guards Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark.

The Bruins also out-rebounded the Cats 43-42 despite a game-high 16 boards from UK's Oscar Tshiebwe.

Kentucky was led by freshman wing Chris Livingston with a career-high 14 points. Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points and six assists but also committed six of the Cats' 18 turnovers. Livingston and Wheeler combined to shoot 10-of-15 from the field, but the rest of the UK roster went 11-of-49.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

After trailing by as many as 13 points, Kentucky used a 10-2 run to open the second half and tie the game at 38. It was tied once again at 40 before UCLA went on a 6-0 spurt, and the Bruins never relinquished the lead. The closest the Cats would get the rest of the way was 55-53 with 4:31 to go, but UK would not tally another point.

GAME BALL:

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA -- The Bruins' talented swingman was a problem for just about every UK defender who attempted to check him. He finished with a game-high 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and also chipped in with 12 rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time in freshman wing Chris Livingston's career that he has led Kentucky in scoring. He posted a career-high 14 points.

1:13 - The time in which the Cats held a lead in the game.

4-for-26 - Combined FG shooting by UK guards Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace.

8-8 - UCLA evened the all-time series with UK.

10th - Time during John Calipari's UK career than the opponent has scored 63 or fewer points and defeated the Wildcats. Kentucky is now 208-10 in such games and had won 21 straight.

21 - Offensive rebounds led to only nine second-chance points for UK.

QUOTABLE:

"We'll get better, folks. We will get better." -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at Rupp Arena against Florida A&M. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.