The 6-foot-4 guard is ranked No. 9 overall by Rivals. Maybe more importantly, he is the second highest rated guard and point guard, only behind Cole Anthony who is ranked No. 3.

It was only apropos that the five-star guard out of Garland, Texas would be the first out of Kentucky's current three commits to sign his name on the dotted line. He was also the first Cats' commitment in the 2019 Class which happened all the way back on May 9.

When Maxey committed to the Cats, he told Eric Bossi, "“Just growing up and watching them and rooting for a team, why pass up the opportunity to play for a school and a team that you rooted for?," Maxey said. "It is just too good of an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up.

“All of the schools had the pitch that they could offer me the ball to make plays but Kentucky is going to push me and I know that Coach (John) Calipari will do that and get the best out of me. The tradition of Kentucky basketball and his past with point guards is just too hard to pass up.”

Cats Illustrated spoke with Maxey and he shared some of the same sentiments with us.

"It was the best place for me. I felt it was the best opportunity for me and my future. I really like Coach Cal, and the way he coaches. I feel like it was the best system for me. Coach Cal lets his guards play. He plays off his guards, and he is really good at developing his guards. It was the right spot for me."

"I've been a Kentucky fan forever. I got the offer all the way back last October. I had to make sure. I had to keep watching and make sure he (Calipari) was as interested in me as I was interested in him. He was. After the first live period, I thought it was the right spot, " Maxey added.

Maxey has had a big reputation and a high rating since day one, and has proven over and over that he is worthy of a top ten ranking.

"Whenever the lights get the brightest and the ball gets tipped, there might not be someone that I would rather have on my team than the Kentucky pledge. Maxey’s tremendous downhill abilities, shooting off of the bounce and added playmaking skills make him a standout as he looks to be one of the most well-rounded guards in America, " was how Eric Bossi assessed his game earlier in the year.

Another Kentucky commit, Dontaie Allen of Pendleton County, will officially sign this Friday at 1:00 P.M. at a ceremony at his high school.

Kahlil Whitney has not made a decision yet on when to officially go from a commit to a signee. We spoke with his mother, Chanel Tillmon via text. She told us that he and his father are working together to try to decide when the signing will occur. Right now there are no plans.

Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated as we bring you the latest in Kentucky basketball recruiting.

