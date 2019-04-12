Tyler Herro hasn't made a final decision on whether to remain at Kentucky or head off to the NBA but the freshman Kentucky guard made an initial step in that process on Friday morning.

In a post on Twitter, Herro's message to the Kentucky fan base was as follows:

"My freshman season at Kentucky was incredible. As Coach Cal and the staff promised, it was the hardest thing I've ever done. This staff challenged me to be the best version of myself. I'm proud of what we accomplished as a team and how I elevated my game personally. After talking with my family, Coach Cal and the staff, I've decided to test the waters and see where I stand in the NBA Draft process. In order to make the most informed decision possible, but also leave my options open, I will be taking advantage of new rules allowing me to work with an agent. If the information I receive supports that I am likely to be a high draft pick, I want to be upfront with everyone in Big Blue Nation that I will keep my name in the NBA Draft. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Kentucky and help this team compete for a championship. Whatever happens over the next couple months, I want to thank BBN for its support this season and throughout this process. I love this school. I love playing on the Kentucky stage and I am grateful that my family is now part of the Kentucky family."

Herro was among Kentucky's top offensive options during his freshman season in Lexington, finishing the year with a 14.0 scoring average as well as 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 46.2% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range and 93.5% from the free throw line.

Herro's 19 points helped Kentucky defeat No. 3 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He had a season high 29 points in a 70-66 win in Lexington against Arkansas.

His play as a freshman was a surprise to some, because Herro was actually the lowest-rated recruit in Kentucky's 2018 signing class as a four-star prospect and the No. 36 player in that class.

His decision comes days after Ashton Hagans' decision to return to Lexington and Keldon Johnson's decision to test the waters himself.