No one will be questioning Tyler Herro's decision to leave Kentucky after one season any longer.

The freshman guard was selected No. 13 by the Miami Heat in the lottery portion of Thursday night's NBA Draft, exceeding most of the projections for him.

Kentucky's PJ Washington and Herro went back to back with picks 12 and 13, bringing John Calipari's total to 21 lottery selections since taking the job in Lexington. Herro was Calipari's 28th first-round pick and 37th overall selection.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-6 guard from Wisconsin averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field, 36 percent from the 3-point arc, and 94 percent at the free-throw line. His free-throw shooting broke several UK and SEC records.

Herro was an All-SEC selection and a member of the NCAA Tournament's all-region team.

He will now become a teammate of former Wildcat Bam Adebayo.