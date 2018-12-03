Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 18:21:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Two UK defensive back targets schedule official visits to UK

Bh7lsbhxhksoxrkp0u7a
Kelvin Clemmons (left) and Jammie Robinson (right)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

As Cats Illustrated has reported the number one recruiting priority for Kentucky between now and the early signing period, and between now and February if it comes to it, is the defensive backfield...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}