Two summer officials lined up for Ziesmer
On Friday, Cats Illustrated reported that Boyle County defender Tommy Ziesmer was rising up Kentucky's board.Today, the three-star (5.7 RR) prospect told Cats Illustrated that he has lined up two o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news