CatsIllustrated - Two new offers from the UK football staff

Two new offers from the UK football staff
Kentucky's football coaches have extended two new offers in the last 24 hours, with one going to an edge rusher from the Midwest and another now belonging to a rising senior cornerback from Tennessee.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news