Two more Kentucky targets set decision dates
Kentucky has started to generate some momentum on the recruiting trail with Class of 2023 prospects, with several new commitments and other players on the record with their plans to announce soon.F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news