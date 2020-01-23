Ever since John Calipari arrived at Kentucky, McDonald's All-Americans have littered the roster.

In years following Calipari’s hire in 2009, the prestigious event has featured rosters filled with future Wildcats.

On Thursday, five-star Kentucky signees Terrence Clarke and Brandon Boston Jr. were both selected to participate in 2020 McDonald's game.

Clarke, currently ranked No. 4 on the Rivals150, will be on the East roster, and Boston, who sits at No. 17 nationally, will dress for the West.

Clarke, fresh off a 40-point, 12-rebound performance on Wednesday night, will be the lone reclassified player to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, with another reclassified Kentucky signee, Devin Askew, missing the cut.

It’s possible that no 2020 prospect has improved his stock as much as Boston over the last couple of months. Boston has been on a tear at Sierra Canyon, the biggest stage that high school basketball has to offer.

Both Corey Evans and Eric Bossi have hinted at Boston making a leap in the next updated Rivals150, with Bossi saying, “I would say that he has made a pretty strong argument for at least the top 10 in 2020 at this point”.

Kentucky signees Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam'Ron Fletcher, and Askew were not selected for the game.