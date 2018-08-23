The University of Kentucky may have the most robust tradition of one-and-done success in all of college basketball. John Calipari has an exceptional track record of putting elite basketball prospects in the NBA.

Cats Illustrated caught up with Rod Hampton, the father of elite combo-guard RJ Hampton, one of best playmaking guards in all of high school basketball, to get some updates on his recruitment, potential reclassification and the latest with Kentucky.

And since the summer is almost over, six schools have really shown strong attention. And they've moved to the front of Hampton's mind.

"Over the past few months, Memphis, Kansas, Duke, Michigan, Kentucky and Texas all seem to be paying a lot of attention to RJ," said Rod. "He hears from those schools the most."

And while Kentucky hasn't communicated a scholarship offer to Hampton quite yet, they've made it clear that if he chooses to reclass to 2019, a movement that he is strongly considering, they have a place for him.

