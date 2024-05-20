Kentucky's Nick Lopez and Ryan Waldschmidt were named to the All-SEC teams on Monday, while Mitchell Daly, Emilien Pitre, and Mason Moore were each picked for the All-SEC Defensive Team in voting by the league's head coaches.

Lopez, a grad senior designated hitter who transferred to Kentucky from Southern Cal, was named first-team All-SEC after leading the team with a .380 batting average and posting a 1.053 OPS.

The Santa Ana, Calif. native collected 70 hits, scored 52 runs, and drove in 47 runs. His 20 doubles are tied for the third-most by a player in the Nick Mingione era at UK, and he also belted six home runs and two triples. He had 23 multi-hit games this season.

Waldschmidt was the catalyst in the leadoff spot for the Wildcats this season. He batted .370 on the season but was even better in league play, posting a .405 mark. He led UK with a 1.153 OPS, scored 59 runs, smashed 16 doubles and 11 home runs, and posted 39 RBI.

The Bradenton, Fla., native also stole 23 bases, the highest figure in the Mingione era.

Daly, Pitre, and Moore were honored for their glovework at third base, second base, and the pitcher's mound, respectively.

Daly moved to third base this season after excelling as a shortstop earlier in his career. He had just two errors in 104 chances for a .981 fielding percentage.

Pitre was even better at second base, committing just two errors in 210 chances, a .990 fielding percentage. He helps form half of the best middle-infield duos in the country with UK shortstop Grant Smith, who was snubbed from the All-SEC defensive unit despite making only three errors at perhaps the most important position on the field.

Moore was one of the more athletic pitchers in the league and handled all 14 chances he fielded this season without an error. He also saw two of three attempted base-stealers against him thrown out.

No. 2 Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. The Cats will face the winner of Tuesday's LSU-Georgia opening-round game.