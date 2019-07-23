Entering the final stretch of days within the July evaluation calendar, there is no better time to get to some of your questions for this week’s #TwitterTuesday. All eyes are on some of the top targets in the 2020 class. We assess how Kentucky might fare, the legitimate suitors for Greg Brown, the chances of top-60 junior Hunter Sallis staying home for college and what Auburn’s recent commitment brings to the floor. MORE: The Bossi Awards from Adidas



Do you think Kentucky can land all three of Jalen Green, BJ Boston, and Josh Christopher? — Eli (@elihays03) July 21, 2019

B.J. Boston (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

I don’t, but then again, is it ever a safe idea to bet against a motivated John Calipari? He has heard the critics in recent months in his recruiting defeats. But I don’t see all three settling on UK primarily because of the giant sacrifices each would have to make. Sure, UK has found ways to make it work in the past, but Josh Christopher, BJ Boston and Jalen Green, all in the same class, may be difficult. First, practically its entire perimeter core would have to leave campus after this season to find available minutes. Also, defeating the group of contenders for each of the three prospects will not come easy. UK just offered Christopher and there is some ground to make up with Arizona State, California and Missouri. Boston is the likeliest Kentucky pledge of the three and his visit to UK this week should only help their cause. Lastly, they are in a good spot with Green, but they also must defeat what is becoming a major thorn in their side in Memphis, along with a slew of others. I do believe Kentucky can get it done because it is Calipari, the greatest salesman in the sport, leading the program, but I will say that they land two of the three, with Christopher and Boston being the duo that suit up for the Wildcats next fall.

Who do you think the serious contenders are for Greg Brown? — AOT Fan Account (@aubawn) July 21, 2019

Much of the talk with Greg Brown has revolved around North Carolina and Texas, which is fairly accurate. The Tar Heels have been a strong landing spot for the explosive athlete and with UT, the local program, no one has developed a stronger relationship with Brown and his family than Shaka Smart. However, Memphis is a major dark horse thanks to the relationship that Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller has cultivated with him and his family. Don’t be surprised if they receive an official visit from him. Baylor has done just as good of a job in recruiting Brown compared to anyone else and should not be discounted in the race for him, and neither should Auburn, who could put together potentially a top-five class this fall. Still, Texas and UNC are the likeliest destinations for Brown, but if anyone can grab him besides the two, watch for Memphis as they have found some traction in the pursuit of the top-10 standout from Texas.

What do you give the chances of Hunter Sallis staying in-State? Creighton or Nebraska more likely? — ❄️Go Big Red❄️ (@GBRFootball8) July 21, 2019

Hunter Sallis (Robin Washut)

I will round it out to 60-percent. Hunter Sallis, the top 2021 Nebraska prospect, already holds offers from Creighton and Nebraska. He told Rivals.com last week that he speaks often with Fred Hoiberg, but that he is also on Creighton’s campus ever so often for games during the college season or to play pick-up with their team. The comfort factor and relationships that are forged with Sallis seem to be fairly important whenever it comes to selecting a college, which is why each has a good chance with Nebraska the likeliest at the time being. However, Sallis is wide open with his recruitment. Kansas State has recruited him pretty heavily and so has Iowa State, a program that might be my choice for who he would commit to today if he felt the need to end his recruitment. He is intrigued by some of the west coast schools, including Oregon, but a college decision remains some time away.

Was Devan Cambridge overlooked in the 2019 class? Is Auburn getting an immediate impact player? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) July 21, 2019