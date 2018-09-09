Twitter reacts to Kentucky's streak-busting win over Florida
The Wildcats ended 31 years of misery on Saturday when they defeated the No. 25 Gators at "The Swamp." Here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to one of the biggest sports stories of the day.
STREAK. OVER.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2018
Kentucky stuns No. 25 Florida in The Swamp to beat the Gators for the first time in 32 years. pic.twitter.com/Xrtr2sHc9F
PARTY LIKE IT'S 1986, KENTUCKY! pic.twitter.com/oOMV8WloNL— ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018
They've done it! Kentucky goes into The Swamp and beats No. 25 Florida for the first time since 1986 https://t.co/fHlmSKwOaf pic.twitter.com/Ln2ao1qJUa— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 9, 2018
Mood in The Swamp: pic.twitter.com/5yG8wTmW7f— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 9, 2018
We believe, @UKCoachStoops. #GetUp pic.twitter.com/TaVc7BxMkn— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 9, 2018
I think I’m more nerves watching on the couch then i ever was playing 😂 https://t.co/Zuuoi2TC7G— Stephen Johnson II 🇧🇿 (@stephen_h_j) September 9, 2018
Ooh wee. Bunchy Stallings with the biggest pancake block in forever. pic.twitter.com/J9zsrLJewx— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) September 9, 2018
Benny Snell has the most rushing yards ever by a UK player in a road game against a ranked SEC opponent (175)— Corey Price (@coreyp08) September 9, 2018
Is that steam or ghosts of past Florida losses rising out of Kroger Field. pic.twitter.com/3dv8Ys33Pt— Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) September 9, 2018
UK’s first win over Florida in 32 years. There are no laws in Kentucky right now— YourSports (@YourSports) September 9, 2018
pic.twitter.com/bQyXMX05p0
Report that a group of people have thrown a mannequin into a puddle and are dancing in the puddle in their underwear.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) September 9, 2018
Nobody beats us 32 years in a row!!— Mark Krebs Jr. (@MarkKrebsJr) September 9, 2018
Congrats to the Kentucky Wildcat football team. It’s been 32 yrs and u deserve it. U have been the FAR SUPERIOR team to Florida for the past 2 YEARS. Never thought I would hear my UK cheerleader wife gloat during the fall, in my lifetime. My how times have changed in G’ville!— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) September 9, 2018
Congratulations Kentucky Wildcats for breaking one of the longest losing streaks in college football by beating the Florida Gators— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 9, 2018
Believe in something. Even if it takes 32 years to get one win.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2018
KENTUCKY FINALLY BEAT FLORIDA pic.twitter.com/qI1D6dNASp
The last time Kentucky beat Florida: The number 1 song was In My Feelings by Drake, Crazy Rich Asians was the number 1 movie, gas was 2.89 and Donald Trump was president. #BBN— Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) September 9, 2018
We were delayed getting on our cruise ship and missed the Cats big win over Florida!!! What a great job by Kentucky.— Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) September 9, 2018
In 2007 we accomplished a dream of mine to bring College Gameday to Lexington. The game was Florida. The atmosphere was electric. We fought hard but we didn’t get it done. 45-37.— Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) September 9, 2018
Tonight is special, it really is. #BBN
Last time we beat Florida was in 1986, congratulations Cats we are proud of you guys GO CATS!!! #picturesfrom1986win #GATORHATER #BBN @UKPlayerDevelop @IamJalenBurbage @CoachMichaelSmi @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/HdBFPTXSOG— Cornell Burbage (@cornell_burbage) September 9, 2018
I will ride and die for this man. Love you coach! @UKCoachStoops #BBN pic.twitter.com/v4TYiXnP3v— Kash Daniel (@KashDaniel15) September 9, 2018
About the best game-ball presentation you'll ever see: @UKCoachStoops to @CoachSchlarman. #SchlarmanStrong pic.twitter.com/w0kiLJVQd3— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 9, 2018
WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME. pic.twitter.com/LGPzTEFdoT— Mr SNELL YA LATER👋🏾 (@benny_snell) September 9, 2018