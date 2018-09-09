The Wildcats ended 31 years of misery on Saturday when they defeated the No. 25 Gators at "The Swamp." Here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to one of the biggest sports stories of the day. 

Rb78ku0ybqr1iytfgbif
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson rushed for 105 yards against the Gators in the first road start of his college career.
Kim Klement/Cats Illustrated