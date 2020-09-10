CatsIllustrated - Twelve former Cats set for NFL opening week

Twelve former Kentucky Wildcats are set to kickoff the 2020 NFL season this week, including three who have been named team captains.

Josh Allen, Corey Peters, and Za'Darius Smith have all been honored by their respective teams as captains entering the new season.

The first two former Cats to take the field will be Thursday night in the league opener between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Randall Cobb and cornerback Lonnie Johnson will line up for the Texans in their attempt to knock off the defending champions.

A look at each of the Wildcats in the NFL:

Josh Allen, Jacksonville – The elite edge rusher capped his standout rookie season with a franchise rookie record 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits while forcing a pair of fumbles. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team and recently was named a team captain.

Lynn Bowden Jr., Miami– Rookie.

Randall Cobb, Houston– Caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with Dallas in 2019. In nine seasons, has caught 525 passes for 6,352 yards and 44 scores.

Alvin “Bud” Dupree, Pittsburgh– In 2019, was the Week 9 AFC Defensive Player of the Week and ranked fifth in the league with 16.0 tackles for loss and ninth with 11.5 sacks. Forced four fumbles and recovered two.

Mike Edwards, Tampa Bay– Finished his rookie season with 45 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries in 15 games (seven starts).

Lonnie Johnson Jr., Houston– Started seven of 14 games as a rookie, totaling 41 tackles and seven passes defended.

Corey Peters, Arizona– Recently named a 2020 team captain, the third time he’s earned that honor. In 2019, had 38 tackles, including six for loss and 2.5 sacks. In his nine-year career he has 44.0 tackles for loss and 17.0 sacks.

Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay– Ranked sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits last season while being named All-Pro. He has 32.0 sacks in his career. Named a 2020 team captain for the second straight season.

Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh– As a rookie in 2019, rushed for 426 yards and two scores on 108 attempts

Logan Stenberg, Detroit– Rookie.

Danny Trevathan, Chicago– In nine games in 2019, registered 70 total tackles, including 50 solo, with two tackles for loss and a sack in injury-shortened season. In eight seasons, he has 609 total tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Avery Williamson, New York Jets – Missed the 2019 season due to injury. In 2018, logged 120 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.



