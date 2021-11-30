Tuesday Recruiting Notes
With the transfer portal cranked up in full gear, the coaching carousel adding to the insanity, and the early signing period approaching as the kicker there are a ton of recruiting stories to follo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news