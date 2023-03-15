Oscar Tshiebwe joined some elite company on Wednesday.

Kentucky's senior big man became the ninth player in program history to be honored as a two-time consensus All-American after the USBWA placed him on its second team. Tshiebwe is the first to accomplish the feat since Kenny Walker in 1985 and 1986.

Tshiebwe joins Forest Sale (1932, 33), Ralph Beard (1947, 48, 49), Alex Groza (1947, 48, 49), Cliff Hagan (1952, 54), Cotton Nash (1962, 63, 64), Louie Dampier (1966, 67), Dani Issel (1969, 70), and Walker (1985, 86) as the only Wildcats to earn the distinguished honor in at least two seasons.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was the unanimous national player of the year last season. He currently leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounds (13.1 rpg) as they enter the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Providence in the East Region at Greensboro, N.C.

In 64 just games at Kentucky, Tshiebwe has recorded 47 double-doubles, which ranks third in program history. He has amassed seven games of at least 20 rebounds as a Wildcat. All other UK players combined since the 1970-71 season have totaled seven such games.

The USBWA is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. Tshiebwe claimed third-team accolades by The Sporting News last week and second-team honors by the Associated Press and by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. With all four major outlets recognizing Tshiebwe again in 2022-23, he is considered a consensus second-team All-America selection.