Trey Kaufman's relationship with Kentucky is just beginning
The Big Blue Madness weekend was a great time for recruits to see what Rupp Arena and the Blue Mist is all about. Of course the headlines revolved around the 2020 prospects like Cade Cunningham, Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news