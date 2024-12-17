Transfer Portal Spotlight: Incarnate Word QB Zach Calzada

It's odd to say it, but Kentucky's offensive line haul from the portal is coming together already.Odd because only two
Kentucky is closing in on a number of transfer portal commitments and we have the latest.
Cats Illustrated is taking a deeper dive every time Kentucky lands a commitment from the transfer portal, the goal
Lamont Butler played a near-perfect game in Saturday's return and win against Louisville.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' win over the Cards.
It's odd to say it, but Kentucky's offensive line haul from the portal is coming together already.Odd because only two
Kentucky is closing in on a number of transfer portal commitments and we have the latest.
Cats Illustrated is taking a deeper dive every time Kentucky lands a commitment from the transfer portal, the goal