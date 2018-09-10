Opening Statement …

"As I mentioned after the game, from watching the film, truly a group effort, great team victory. We really played strong in all three phases. In particular I thought we were very physical up front both on the offensive line and the defensive line. Obviously, Benny had a huge game, got some very, very tough yards and that is a team effort. The receivers did a phenomenal job of blocking on the perimeter. The O-line was physical and the tight ends really did their job as well and then created some big-play opportunities in the pass game. Defensively, our D-line played a very good game, very strong at the point of attack. I thought the big difference was our corners. I felt going into the game that it would be a matchup that we would have to win and we really covered extremely well on the perimeter. We did some very good things but there is so much more that this team can do. We can play better than we did and that is our goal. It is always 24 hours. We enjoyed that victory. It was a long time coming for our fans and for our players and it was a lot of fun. I appreciate their effort and now it is time to put that behind us after we watch this film today and move on to the next opponent, Murray. Playing at home and looking to go out and play a good, strong game, play a clean football game, and play the way that we are capable of."

On DT Quinton Bohanna being out part of Florida game...

"Quinton had an ankle. He has had a couple, his ankles, both of them for two or three weeks and they’ve just been minor but when you’re that big and he goes into a game and it has been bothering him a little bit. He was not in full strength. So, we decided to pull him. He could not play anymore and Tymere (Dubose) and Marquan (McCall) did some good things. Marquan played well, he took a few reps off of Tymere and did a solid job while he was in there.”

On Bohanna returning this week...

"I hope so. He has been day-to-day. He’s on the depth chart just because we’ll see how he practices this week. It has been the type of ankle injury where he has been able to practice after a day or two’s rest, but I will see how it goes throughout this week."

On the defensive line’s depth...

"It has been really good, especially with Josh (Paschal) already being down and Quinton (Bohanna) going down, two of our best defensive linemen. The rest of our guys really played good. We played eight guys inside this past week and they all did their job, did a good job. We were more disruptive than we have been in the past."

On progress of the team...

"It shows that, as I have mentioned many times, you have sat here and listened to me talk for years. You have to have a physicality about you. Of course, you have to create big plays and do good things at skill positions. You have to be physical to win consistently in this league. I thought this was a great example of it. Again, it gets boring but we just talk about that, for us, just constantly putting ourselves in a position to do good things and eventually you’re going to break through a win those games and it was a good example of that this week."

On building physicality...

"I think that it is just constant process since I’ve gotten here. Coach (Corey) Edmond and Mark Hill, our strength guys, do a wonderful job and it is just about having that mentality. It takes time. It takes recruitment and development. I have said that from day one. You recruit big, athletic-looking guys and develop them into SEC offensive and defensive linemen. You are starting to see that. It just comes from a mentality and development process that to handle it in the weight room and the conditioning and play with a strong mentality."

On the maturity of the team after half...

"I think at halftime, again, it was a great example of the guys just going in there and talking among their group and the staff making some adjustments and just coming out and worrying about ourselves. That is what we concentrate on. Just us doing our job and doing the little things and taking it one play at a time and the offense taking it and scoring there to start the second half was a big drive. It shows the attitude of our football team."

On interactions with fans and staff after the streak ending...

"A lot of people. It meant a lot to myself and our team to see that. I think that people recognize the work that these players put in and the staff’s put in to be in position to win a game like that. So, I greatly appreciate it. I did not get back to all 250 people, but it is time to put it behind you and worry about the present and what we are going to do today to put ourselves in a position to win this week and improve our football team. It was a fun 24 hours, but it is time to move on."

Did you get back to all 250 of them?

“I did, yes I think I got back to all of them. You appreciate the coaches and people I’ve known for years recognizing what it took.”

On if he heard from anyone after the game that he wasn’t expecting…

“Well, there were, but there is nobody that I want to mention. It was good, a lot of people recognize the work that went into that, to put yourself into a position to play the way we did. Again, that’s what I’m most proud of this game was just the way we did it. Just being, again, methodical, tough and hard-nosed, handling adversity and taking care of the game one play at a time and when opportunities came we made big plays.”

On how special is was to give the game ball to OL coach John Schlarman and DE Josh Paschal…

“Josh will get his today. We have a team meeting this afternoon. John, it was a special moment, because as I was talking to the team there was a lot of people you could single out or lot of different groups. There was the defensive line, offensive line, Benny, Terry, a lot of guys played a good football game. But, the tone was set by the offensive line, I always include the tight ends in that. With what John is going through, the way he’s handling this, the way he’s handling adversity in his life is something that we all respect and for his players to perform the way they did, and the way they care about him just says a lot. I just thought it was fitting to recognize John and all of our players really felt good about doing that. John is a special guy, very talented but also a great example of how you handle the diversity in your life.”

On what that moment between him and Kash (Daniel) after the game and Kash taking up for him …

“Whether it’s good or bad, I never want them to ever worry about handling anything for me. I’ve been through thick and thin, that’s what I get paid for. But, the moment itself, the authenticity of that feeling of all of us together is something that you can’t measure what that means to you because that’s what you do it for, for them. That’s why we work hard for our whole football family and that is special and authentic and I appreciate Kash and our whole team. I’ll never flinch so they don’t have to worry about me.”

On OL Bunchy Stallings’ block on third down late in the game and if he will show that to the team…

“Bunchy did a heck of a job. He was SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, but he just played inside in particular, with Drake (Jackson) and him, they really played good inside, same with Logan (Stenberg). He was very physical; they set the tone right from the start. We got good movement up front and that always starts everything with the movement inside. There are some plays that we get pointed out from the group, but it starts with the mentality and physicality and I felt like they were that way from the first snap to the last.”

On how much easier it is to break in a new quarterback when offensive line is protecting well…

“Big deal. You heard me talk last week about the opportunity to hit big plays, should we get a bit more protection and the third and 16 conversion for a touchdown is a great example of that. That was a clean pocket. He had time to sit in there and be patient and step up and make a great throw and it starts with the protection. That’s a big deal.”

On how they didn’t notice WR David Bouvier before this season…

“That’s a good question (laughter) because Charles (Walker) was a lot the same way. Chuck was a tough guy to replace, reliable and just tough and you have to have a craft to play that inside position. David, we did recognize him before, but the opportunity to play… as I mentioned before, the ability to spread people out and play with three or four wide receivers comes from just being better across the board at throwing the football with protecting and throwing and creating plays. So with that you get more opportunities, same with getting C.J. (Conrad) the ball and Lynn (Bowden) and David and all of the above.”

On the turnovers with QB Terry Wilson and if he knows it’s going to happen a little bit…

“We will continue to work on that. You never want him to play with any fear; you want him confident in making throws and things of that nature. Securing the football, fumbles is something that we cannot tolerate and won’t tolerate. We have to continue to harp on that and get better.”

He wasn't rattled by turnovers at all, Is that similar to how (former QB) Stephen Johnson’s demeanor was?

“Very much so, there was absolutely no worry in his eyes at halftime. He knew he made a mistake and was frustrated by it but he’s got a very calm demeanor about him, much like Stephen. He had a lot of confidence in himself that he would go out and play well during the second half. “

What kind of weapon has Max Duffy become for you?

“He’s a guy that is very talented. He’s been very, very helpful for us. He’s a confident player. He’s talented. He can punt the ball a lot of different ways. He has a good feel for it, for not playing much football.”

You mentioned your defensive backs and setting the tone early. Florida touchdown pass, was there a communication break down there in the second half?

“No, there were in zero coverage and we got rubbed, we definitely could play it better. There’s different ways we could play that in space and traffic and pass those off. We didn’t play it very good, that’s for sure. No, there’s no communication (issue), we constantly talk about urgency and being urgent and getting the calls and getting lined up, communicating how you’re going to play things. We harped on that all week, in a hostile environment, how are you going to handle the communication offensively and defensively and really, we were very good in that kind of environment, because it got very loud. I thought we handled it very well, there’s obviously a lot of plays we can do better.”

It’s been a fun 24 hours but have you had time to move on, how do you make sure you don’t have a letdown after such a big win?

“It’s talking to the team about what our standards are and every team is different, every year is different. I love this group and the way they handle things and I expect them to handle it that way. Going back to worrying about us and creating our own standards and living up to them. We will have a good discussion about them today.”

There’s a couple of young players, Ali, McCall, Square, who played some in the first two weeks, how important is it for them to get some significant snaps?

“It is important to develop our younger players. You see them when go in there and they make the mistakes of inexperienced players and there is no replacing game reps and it’s always good for building our program to some play guys who are back-ups or younger players.”

Back to the offensive line, you lost Landon (Young) a week before the season starts. The first two games, haven’t missed a beat on the line. Is that how well those his replacements that played? How much have the other guys, the veterans, helped those two young players?

“A little bit of both, it helps the offensive line has such great experience other than left tackle. That helps a great deal and again, helps with the standards of our offensive line and how they play and having a physicality about you and the communication has been good in that group and that comes from experience. When you’re breaking in a young guy that does help. The other two guys (E.J. Price and Naasir Watkins) have stepped in and done a really nice job. It’s nice to have two guys there to unload a little bit of pressure on them and to alternate series and get some rest, speaks to the volume and depth of our team. Coach Schlarman has done such a good job of teaching those guys and putting them in position to be successful.”

Much has been made by the turnovers, what about the penalties? How do you address those?

“Our team is playing aggressive and you handle some (but) some of the pre-snap ones are not acceptable. We really worked that hard last week and we have to do a better job, but some penalties are going to happen. Aggressive penalties are going to happen and I don’t think the facemask was malicious. He got on him so quick, that happened. A couple touch fouls in the secondary, that’s going to happen. We can’t create space or they’re going to beat us all day with catching the balls, those are some talented wideouts, we have to have tight coverage and be aggressive and you get a flag, you get a flag but we have to tighten down and play as clean as we can there, but with competing and contesting every throw. The pre-snap ones are the ones we have to clean up.”

On Chris Westry …

“He did a better job. He did a good job. He had another one (penalty) this week and that comes from the position on the football. On the facemask that he had, that was avoidable. That’s just the urgency, the feel for body position and the structure of the defense, where he should be positioned. It should have been a cleaner tackle.”

On the last play when Coach was running down the sideline on the last play, urging Davonte Robinson to go into the end zone …

“I thought it was live, I didn’t hear a whistle. The PA guy came on so that confused some of the players. I don’t know if they heard or not, it’s hard to understand, but that’s going to go on my football IQ tape this week because he was an inch from going in the first time (he approached the goal line), just run across and then come back and hand him (the official) the ball (laughter). I have to get on my man Davonte on that one, he’s gonna stop. He couldn’t go that extra six inches and put the ball across (laughter). Davonte’s a great kid, getting some quality reps in that game. We have to finish that play and hand it to the official. You have to play through the whistle.”

On the balance of the offense and the passing game...

"Without a doubt. I think that we have had great balance. We were more effective in the pass game and we are going to continue to work on that and continue to get better. That will help us to continue to have success is having great balance. When you are as physical as we can, and with the talent that Benny (Snell) has, and again A.J. (Rose) did a good job, we have to get him more reps, and Si (Sihiem King) brings something a little different to the table. We have to get A.J. and Sihiem involved in the run game, because A.J. is really playing at a high level as well. When you can run the ball like that it creates opportunities and we have to continue to work on that.”

On getting more big plays, especially the touchdown pass to Lynn Bowden...

"It was really important. You know we’ve been talking about that and stressing that and working on that. There is never one play. You never know what one play changes the game. But, that was certainly a big play and something we need to do. To hit a 54-yarder on third and 16 over the top is a big part of it. We had opportunity on an early down, a first or second down, with a clean pocket of protection giving a little vision to the quarterback. That is the one that we threw down the field and had it incomplete. But, we need to hit that as well. We were real close on that one as well. I thought that protection and changing it up, finding ways to get a clean pocket. Receivers ran better, just running, just sprinting and playing fast is helpful and I thought those guys really played unselfish. They played really tough on the perimeter and very physical. We will continue to work on the pass game and getting opportunities."

On not giving up long plays...

"I think that it has just been the structure, the guys being in position, and having that second level support, playing with vision. They had some big plays late in the game. We could do a better job there. The actual running back runs in predictable, mixed downs, we were very stout. Late, they got some when we had to play coverages that you had to play. Not so much backed up prevent, so don’t everybody get on my case about that, but you have to be smart. You can't give up a chunk play. So, there are things we can do better in that when we have a lead, not giving up big chunks in the run game. If you just look at the running back yards in mixed downs, I thought we were very stout. That just comes from everyone doing their job and everyone playing hard."

On being tough on the perimeter...

"They have gotten much better. Again, it starts with an unselfish mentality of really playing a team concept and playing hard on the perimeter. On the bubble screens, where Lynn (Bowden Jr.) caught one and made a big play out of it, it was set up to have a five or six yard gain and he made one guy miss and got whatever it was, 15 or so. That started with a great block on the perimeter on his man and then Lynn making another one miss. But, those plays are there when you are running the ball good and there is going to be some of that opportunity. When you watch football, that is everywhere. The quick bubble and being able to get some cheap yards that way, is something that needs to be second nature to us in our offense. But also, the running back plays, with the way that we are creating big plays in the run game, that is down-the-field blocking. That comes from a strong mentality and work ethic and being unselfish. We appreciate that from those guys."

What he sees from Murray State …

“Murray is doing some good things. They spread the ball out, they spread you some with their splits and different looks, and are doing a good job. They got off to a good start here but they are a good football team, well coached, and we have to play well. As always, no matter if we are playing Florida or Murray, it’s about us and the way we prepare and the way we play. That’s what we’re looking for this week.”

On opponents casting doubt on Benny Snell …

“Benny is going to play that way no matter what. If it gives him a bit extra motivation, good, but I don’t think he really needs that. He’s going to play with that mentality no matter who we’re playing, and that’s a great quality about him. Whatever it is, it is. I want our team to worry about us, not anybody we’re playing. It’s about us and our standards and the way we play and how we function. That’s what we concentrate on.”

On the recruiting impact of Florida players after beating Florida …

“I think it definitely helps us in recruiting Florida, but I think it helps us recruiting in general because it was a big opportunity for us against a ranked opponent on the road. It shows where this program is heading and what we’re doing and most importantly, kind of the mentality of this football team, and as they get to know it, like I know it, it’s a special group, and you want to be a part of that type of environment.”

On the fan support at the airport after the game on Saturday …

“I wanted to mention that I appreciated that, and our players really did. That meant a lot to our players to meet us at 3 or 3:30 (a.m.) or whatever it was, and to have people there, I certainly made a point to walk out and say hello and thank you to them. Our team did as well. That meant a lot to us, and again with that streak, I’ve always addressed you head on, saying it is important, without a doubt to our fan base and to our team, but that wasn’t our full concentration. Our concentration was about us, our preparation, the way we play and continuing to build this team and continuing to play. If you do that, you’re going to put yourself in a position. That’s what I meant, and that’s what I’m most concerned about, is us, the way we play and the way we prepare and the way we build our program, to put ourselves in a position to beat Florida and to beat anybody we play. That’s what I meant by that. I’ve always said it’s important. I said it at the beginning of the year, is it important to beat Florida? Yeah, but that’s not just our sole concentration. Our concentration is on us, and the way we play, and the way we prepare. If you do that, good things are going to happen.”

On the next goal to achieve after ending the Florida streak …

“Just like I said with that, it is important, but it’s about how we play and how we build. So, if we’re a better football team, if we’re a stronger football team, if we play good, then we’ll beat them and then it’s on to the next game. This week it’s Murray. It’s about us and the way we prepare. We respect all of our opponents, but we don’t fear any and we just worry about the way we play, and you’ve got to have respect for the game, but it comes from preparation and respect for your opponents.”

On Kash Daniel’s growth to become one of the leaders of the defense …

“I think it comes from him having a great example of Courtney [Love], playing in front of him for years and the leadership qualities of Courtney, but Kash, first it comes from a want to, a desire, a passion to play good for his team. It’s not so much he’s worried about how Kash plays. It’s a matter of how much our team plays when Kash is in there. If we have that mentality with all of our players, then good things are going to happen because it’s a mentality. It’s very unselfish, and it’s important for him for us to be successful, for the team to be successful. That’s what you’re looking for.”

On Terry Wilson’s winning mentality …

“Terry certainly has a great mentality as far as being a team player. I really thank all of our quarterbacks for that because that’s tough in that position. So much attention is given to it and first of all, you have to be great around him for the quarterback to be successful, and you have to be balanced, and you do have to have that mentality. I could say that about all of our quarterbacks. Just like Gunnar (Hoak) again, preparing and being ready to step in like he had to a week ago, continuing to worry about the team’s success. Danny (Clark) is like that, he has a contagious winning attitude and same with Walker (Wood), he’s down there on scout team giving us a great look and developing himself and getting better in his game, so I appreciate that from all of our quarterbacks. They all have a winning passion and desire to play well for the team. They all have a calmness about them and a confidence about them.”